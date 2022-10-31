Ballot boxes in Salem

Secured ballot boxes await processing by workers at the Marion County Clerk’s Office in Salem on May 16, 2022.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

In November, Oregonians will vote on four measures affecting health care, criminal sentencing, gun safety and the ability of state lawmakers to stall legislation.

Two of the ballot measures would change the state’s Constitution, adding an amendment to make access to affordable health care a fundamental right and eliminating slavery and indentured servitude as acceptable punishments for crime. Another measure would punish state legislators for walking out on the job to prevent the passage of laws.


