Four people died in separate Oregon car crashes over the course of three days — Dec. 16, 17 and 18.
Oregon State Police reported 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. Dec. 16, in his Nissan Frontier on Highway 234 in Jackson County.
According to OSP, the Central Point man was traveling on Highway 234 near Table Rock Road at approximately 4 p.m. when the vehicle “drifted onto the shoulder and struck a driveway embankment.”
Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The next day, Saturday, Dec. 17, another fatal accident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Highway 18 in Polk County.
According to state police, “a 2016 gray Toyota Avalon, operated by Brandy D. Terry, 51 of Lincoln City, was traveling westbound on Hwy 18, near (milepost) 15, when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the highway for unknown reasons, and collided with a tree.”
Terry also was pronounced dead at the scene. “A witness reported the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went left the highway,” according to OSP.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, a two-car crash on Highway 199 in Josephine County killed two people.
The crash happened just before 2:15 a.m. near milepost 5 when a Toyota Prius driven by “Karlee Ann Hawley, 22 of Grants Pass, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Hwy 199, near milepost 5, when it struck a southbound Kia Sedona, operated by Kai He, 51, of Kerby, head on,” OSP said in a statement.
Both drivers died in the early morning crash. A passenger in the Kia — Yuhao Li, 26, of Kerby — was transported to Rogue Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.