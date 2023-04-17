Scott Fauble

 Courtesy of MLive.com

Distance runners with ties to the Pacific Northwest shined in Monday’s rainy Boston Marathon.

Former University of Portland Pilots runner Scott Fauble was the top American finisher, completing the race in 2 hours, 9 minutes and 44 seconds to finish seventh. The men’s race was won by Kenyan Evan Chebet in a time of 2:05.54.

