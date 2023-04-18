MCMINNVILLE — MJ Rinehart, of Klamath Falls, was among a group of Linfield University students from various majors and class years who represented the school at the Region VII Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) held February in Spokane, Wash.

According to a press release, the annual event hosts theater productions, workshops and competitions for colleges and universities in a nine-state region. Eleven Linfield students attended the 2023 event, the first in-person event since 2020.

