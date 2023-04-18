MCMINNVILLE — MJ Rinehart, of Klamath Falls, was among a group of Linfield University students from various majors and class years who represented the school at the Region VII Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) held February in Spokane, Wash.
According to a press release, the annual event hosts theater productions, workshops and competitions for colleges and universities in a nine-state region. Eleven Linfield students attended the 2023 event, the first in-person event since 2020.
Rinehart is currently a sophomore at Linfield, majoring in an undeclared field of study.
The press release states that Rinehart was incredibly active at the festival.
"They were Linfield's representative for the Irene Ryan acting competition presenting monologues from 'Vinegar Tom' by Caryl Churchill and from 'The Liar' by David Ives," the press release states. "They were also one of two students who represented Linfield in the Musical Theatre Initiative, singing 'In my Own Little Corner' from Rogers and Hammerstein's 'Cinderella' and 'Know Things Now' from Steven Sondheim's 'Into the Woods.'"
In addition to performing, the press release states, Rinehart also entered their scenic design for "Cabaret" in the Design/Technology/Management unrealized design competition, presenting both an oral defense of the project as well as a poster and scale model. They also competed in the Improv Olympics competition.
"The best part for me was the opportunity to be around people who share the same passion for theatre that I do," Rinehart said in the press release. "Everyone had this infectious energy that reinvigorated my love for theatre as a whole and reminded me why I chose to dedicate my life to the art form."
Overall, Linfield students took home four different honors for individual work presented at event or team competitions held against the other regional schools.
More information about Linfield's Theatre Program can be found online at linfield.edu/tca.