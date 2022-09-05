At a City Council meeting held in August, members of the community took their turns standing before the council. The Klamath Falls residents who spoke used their allotted three minutes to express concerns and dismay regarding the plans to use COVID-19 relief funds to build a display featuring a decommissioned F-15 jet in Veterans Memorial Park.

Funding from the Biden administration’s COVID-19 relief package, the American Rescue Plan Act, will be used to pay for the $600,000 display.

