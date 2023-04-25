The Oregon Department of Forestry has invited public comment on planned projects, timber sales and other management activities in state-owned forests in fiscal year 2024.
According to a press release, starting Tuesday, April 25 through 5 p.m. June 8, Oregonians can weigh in on draft Annual Operations Plans (AOPs) for state forests on the Astoria, Forest Grove, Klamath Falls, Tillamook, West Oregon and Western Lane Districts.
These plans lay out on-the-ground activities expected to take place in the coming fiscal year, the press release states. State forests by law must provide economic, environmental and social benefits to Oregonians.
“To achieve the legal mandate, these lands are managed to create healthy productive forests, high-quality habitat for native fish and wildlife, clean water, timber, revenues to rural communities, and recreation and education opportunities,” the press release states. “Overall management policies and management goals are established in long-range Forest Management Plans and Implementation Plans. Annual Operations Plans describe activities to achieve the objectives and goals laid out in the longer-range plans. ODF is seeking input on the draft AOP summary documents, which can be viewed on the State Forests website.”
Common topics included in an Annual Operations Plan include:
• Timber harvest operations
• Recreation improvement and maintenance projects
• Forest road construction, maintenance, and improvements
• Reforestation/replanting and young stand management activities
• Habitat improvement for native species
• Invasive species management
According to the press release, the most useful input speaks to these specific activities and whether they are consistent with longer-range plans, offers suggestions to improve efficiency or effectiveness, corrects errors, provides additional information, and is solution-oriented, understanding that state forests are working forests and by law must provide a variety of economic, environmental and social benefits.
Activities that affect fish and wildlife habitat are reviewed by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the press release states, while operations that might affect threatened and endangered fish and wildlife habitat are shared with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
According to the press release, public comment on planned projects, timber sales and other management activities on the North Cascade District fiscal year 2024 Annual Operation Plan will be conducted separately.
ODF is offering several convenient avenues to comment on AOPs:
• Online comments can be submitted received through ODF’s comments page