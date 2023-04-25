The Oregon Department of Forestry has invited public comment on planned projects, timber sales and other management activities in state-owned forests in fiscal year 2024.

According to a press release, starting Tuesday, April 25 through 5 p.m. June 8, Oregonians can weigh in on draft Annual Operations Plans (AOPs) for state forests on the Astoria, Forest Grove, Klamath Falls, Tillamook, West Oregon and Western Lane Districts.

