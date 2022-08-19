Fire Training

A grant from the U.S. Forest Service for development of wildland fire workforce and diversity training at Klamath Community College has been expanded to help better provide training and career opportunities for minorities and underserved populations.

A Klamath Community College (KCC) program grant for wildland fire workforce development and diversity via the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has been expanded to five years, the amount raised to a total commitment of $575,000.

First approved in 2021, approximately $115,000 in annual funding is being provided in partnership with the National Wildland Coordinating Group (NWCG) for KCC across the five-year timeline. The grant will be used to hire a coordinator, and develop fire sciences courses and degrees transferable to four-year institutions with a focus toward diversifying USFS employment opportunities for minorities and underserved populations.

