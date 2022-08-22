Attendees to the Klamath Folk Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 can buy raffle tickets to win this guitar. According to klamathfolkfestival.com, the item is an "autographed Mitchell guitar signed by a who's who of country artists at the 2011 CMA Awards! From Taylor Swift, Faith Hill, Vince Gill, Sara Evans, and many more, this piece of music history could be yours while also helping support music here in the Klamath Basin."
klamathfolkfestival.com
Arthur Buezo will perform on the main stage at the Klamath Folk Festival at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
submitted by Klamath Folk Festival
Henry Rondeau will perform at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 on the main stage at the Klamath Folk Festival.
submitted by Klamath Folk Festival
The Bee Eaters will perform at 4:15 p.m. on the main stage Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Klamath Folk Festival.
submitted by Klamath Folk Festival
The Brothers Reed will close the Klamath Folk Festival at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
The Ross Ragland Theater will once again fill with music this Saturday during the annual Klamath Folk Festival.
The event will feature 12 performances across two stages at the Ragland complex between noon and 7 p.m. as well as children’s activities, and vendors for food and beverage.
According to a press release from the Ross Ragland Theater, The Brothers Reed will headline this year's festival.
"With their fifth studio album released in May, a collaborative beer bearing their name with Pelican Brewing and recently gracing the cover of 'Southern Oregon Magazine,' The Brothers Reed are quickly becoming one of the Northwest’s most talked about acts," the press release states. "Their extensive performance schedule has seen upward of 300 shows in a year across much of the United States."
According to the press release, the festival includes Shasta Music Summit co-founders The Bee Eaters, one-man band savage folk artist Arthur Buezo, along with cultural music performances from Henry Rondeau (of the Klamath Tribes) and Jaime Jamayca Solis, Yamaha artist representative Carl Tosten, songwriter Casey Chestnutt, Lon, High Desert Sun, The Miller Twins, Bucket, Dana Wirth and Airin Fae.
The Ross Ragland Theater is working in partnership with the Klamath Folk Alliance to bring this festival to the basin.
Tickets are $25 (General Admission), $45 (Box Seats) and $5 (Children 12 and younger). Tickets are available in person at the Ragland box office, 541-884-5483, and at Ragland.org.
Proceeds go to help cover the ongoing nonprofit efforts and operations of the Klamath Folk Alliance and the Ross Ragland Theater. According to klamathfolkfestival.com, Klamath Folk Alliance "is dedicated to fostering and promoting traditional, contemporary, and multicultural folk music for the benefit of the community. With a board of directors comprised of seasoned musicians and music lovers, Klamath Folk Alliance aims to highlight the diversity of folk music and its related influence into genres such as: Americana, bluegrass, Celtic, acoustic rock, folk rock, blues, country, gospel, protest, and world music."