Sky Lakes Medical Center along with other community health partners used this past weekend to reconnect with the public.
“The amount of calibration in Klamath County is great,” said Klamath County Public Health Equity Coordinator Kennedi Fields. “It’s nice to see this much support from a community to learn about health.”
Fields spoke to the Herald & News during the 22nd edition of the Klamath County Living Well Health Fair, held Saturday, March 4 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Exhibits from organizations ranging from Healthy Klamath, Best Care, OIT Dental, Crystal Terrace, Klamath and Lake Community Action Services, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health, Klamath Watershed and many more lined the Exhibit Hall at the Klamath County Fairgrounds providing activities and information on various health aspects.
The Klamath County Public Health booth offered a “Jeopardy”-style activity where participants could select a category (stress and anxiety, vaping, alcohol, depression), answer the question and receive prizes.
A booth run by Sky Lakes Rehabilitation Services demonstrated an exercise on office ergonomics teaching the proper way to set up a computer workspace and stressing the importance of posture.
Beyond creating more strain on joints, muscles and the spine, having poor posture can cause headaches, increase fatigue, impair sleep and worsen aging with pains in the back, neck, knee, hips, shoulders and even the jaw, Occupational Therapist Mallory Apel explained.
“Doing minor things like standing with weight predominantly on the balls of the feet, or sitting at a desk with arms and legs at 90 degree angles will drastically improve posture,” Able said.
The Sky Lakes Medical Center Cardiopulmonary department had a demonstration involving the lungs. One healthy lung and one lung damaged from the effects caused by smoking hung on boards with tubes connected to a bike pump. Adam Fernandez, 8, pressed the bike pump to inflate the two lungs and observers could witness the difference of strength between the two lungs.
“I’m never smoking,” Adam declared.
The event also included a 30-minute Stop the Bleed course from Sky Lakes Trauma Services that ran throughout the day. Stacy Holmes, the trauma program manager, explained that the number one preventable death from trauma is uncontrolled bleeding.
Predominant severe bleeding traumas in Klamath County result from farm equipment and/or industrial emergencies as well as from vehicular accidents.
“The first thing to do is to recognize the bleeding and know what to do about it,” Holmes said.
The ABC’s of blood control begin with Alerting emergency services. Then you look for areas of bleeding and expose those areas to better garner control of the bleed. Continuous bleeding, large volume or pooling blood, are life-threatening bleeds.
“It’s important to think about the patient,” Holmes explained. “If you have a pediatric patient they have less blood to lose. A pool of blood around a full-size male won’t necessarily be as threatening as it would to a smaller individual.”
There are three core areas of the body that can bleed: arms and legs; neck, armpits and groin; and chest, abdomen and pelvis. The arms and legs are easily treatable with applied pressure and tourniquets. Injuries sustained in the neck, armpits and groin area can’t be treated with tourniquets, but can be packed and compressed, while bleeding from the chest, abdomen and pelvis can’t be properly treated outside the hospital setting.
When performing compression (direct pressure) it was advised to pack what’s being used for blood control inside the wound to help create a dam-like barrier for the flowing blood. If the bleeding still isn’t controlled, the next course of action is to apply a tourniquet.
Tourniquets are tight bands that tie around an arm or leg and should only be used in the worst-case scenario when there are no other options. Using a tourniquet is only meant as a measure to “buy time” before medical personnel arrive on scene. Holmes advised placing the tourniquet about two inches above the wound and never directly on a joint. Once applied, it is important to mark the time of application. This will make sure that emergency personnel know how long the tourniquet has been on. A tourniquet should never be loosened or removed by anyone other than a medical professional.
Sky Lakes Medical Center also provided vaccinations and free health screenings to the public during the event.