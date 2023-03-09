A Florida man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison and must register as a sex offender for life after being convicted of traveling to Oregon and taking an underage girl he met online to a hotel where he filmed an illegal sex video.
Michael Wayne Lyon, 39, of New Smyna Beach, Fla., was found guilty last year of “using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon. The sentence was announced Wednesday, March 8.
According to prosecutors and investigators, Lyon began exchanging online messages with the 13-year-old Oregon girl in 2017.
“He first claimed to be 15 years old and later ‘confessed’ to being 17,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. The online chats turned “explicit” and the Florida man convinced the girl to send him naked photos of herself, prosecutors said.
Then the situation worsened.
“By the time Lyon admitted to being in his 30s, he had already extracted extensive personal information from the child including their full name, age, phone number, address, and the names of various family members. When the child tried to end the communication, Lyon persisted, continued contacting the child, and, in March 2018, traveled to the Pacific Northwest in hopes of meeting the child,” prosecutors said.
Lyon flew from Florida to Seattle and rented a car and drove to Oregon. Then, he took the girl to a hotel and “record himself abusing the child,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Lyon later shared the sex video with several of the girl’s friends and acquaintances and continued contacting the teen from 2018 through 2020 creating multiple social media accounts after the girl tried to block him and break off communication.
In October 2020, the girl’s mother contacted the FBI after Lyon allegedly threatened to kill the girl and her family.
In August, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the girl’s mother and brother “captured a recording of the video before it disappeared and notified law enforcement. Local authorities interviewed the child’s parents and several other witnesses, but did not pursue the case further.”
Lyon was arrested on federal charges in December 2020 in Pennsylvania. He was indicted in February 2021 and convicted on the sex charge in August 2022.