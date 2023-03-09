A Florida man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison and must register as a sex offender for life after being convicted of traveling to Oregon and taking an underage girl he met online to a hotel where he filmed an illegal sex video.

Michael Wayne Lyon, 39, of New Smyna Beach, Fla., was found guilty last year of “using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon. The sentence was announced Wednesday, March 8.

Tags