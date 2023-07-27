Flat Fire

Forest Service River Ranger Stephen DiCicco helps transport firefighters across the Illinois River to access the Flat Fire.

 Courtesy of Oregon Department of Forestry

Twelve days into its burn, the Flat Fire in western Oregon has grown from 2,000 acres to nearly 24,000 acres as of Thursday morning with firefighting efforts achieving 4% containment.

The fire began July 15 two miles southeast of Agness.

