Bedrock Fire '23 - Little Cowhorn Lookout

The plume of the Bedrock fire east of Eugene is seen  from Cowhorn Lookout on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

 Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

Fire crews are increasing containment of the roaring Flat Fire in western Oregon.

Just two miles south of Agness, the first flames were discovered July 15. The blaze has since grown to over 25,000 acres, making this the second-largest Oregon wildfire this season.

