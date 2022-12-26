Collier Memorial State Park, located north of Klamath Falls off Highway 97 near Chiloquin, will offer a First Day Hike on Sunday, January 1.
Park Ranger Ed Abell will lead the hike, which begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to end about noon. The meeting location is Collier Logging Museum parking lot. The hike will follow the Williamson River Trail loop, a flat dirt trail that goes alongside the wooded riverside and sometimes often offers views of nesting bald eagles. Participants are encouraged to bring cameras.
Pets are welcome but must be on a leash. Hikers should bring a liter or more of water, snacks, and dress in layers for a variety of potential weather conditions.
“Dress appropriately for our local winter conditions,” urges Abell, who also recommends participants check weather and road conditions before making the drive. Depending on conditions, participants may need snowshoes, which are not available at the park. Rentals are available in Chiloquin through Sky Lakes Wilderness Adventures and in Klamath Falls at The Ledge, Klamath Basin Sports, and Bullet rentals.
To learn more about the hike or conditions on the morning of the call Abell at 541-274-1077. People are also asked register for the hike or obtain more information by calling the Park Office at 541-783-2471, ext. 21 no later than Friday, December 30.