First day

This file photo shows people taking part in the 2018 First Day Hike at Collier Memorial State Farm.

 Photo courtesy of Friends of Collier

Collier Memorial State Park, located north of Klamath Falls off Highway 97 near Chiloquin, will offer a First Day Hike on Sunday, January 1.

Park Ranger Ed Abell will lead the hike, which begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to end about noon. The meeting location is Collier Logging Museum parking lot. The hike will follow the Williamson River Trail loop, a flat dirt trail that goes alongside the wooded riverside and sometimes often offers views of nesting bald eagles. Participants are encouraged to bring cameras.


Tags