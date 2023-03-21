A local Christian school will award new firearms to three of the 12 selected winners of its annual raffle Wednesday, March 22.
Crosspoint Christian School’s annual Liberty Raffle has been an ongoing tradition for the past nine years.
A local Christian school will award new firearms to three of the 12 selected winners of its annual raffle Wednesday, March 22.
Crosspoint Christian School’s annual Liberty Raffle has been an ongoing tradition for the past nine years.
The event raises funds for the school through the sale of $40 tickets for raffle items donated to the school. According to a letter to school families obtained by the Herald & News, students were expected to sell six tickets apiece, with those that do so being entered into a drawing to receive $150 off this school year’s tuition.
This year’s raffle prizes include a Kimber LW Shadow, a 9mm Glock 19 and a Ruger American bolt-action rifle with scope.
The Herald & News received an email Monday, March 20, from a concerned citizen who disagrees with offering firearms as prizes in a school function.
“I am new to the community and appalled that Sacred Heart Academy is selling raffle tickets for prizes that include a Glock and a Ruger. Seriously raising funds for children with guns,” the email said. “Do they not realize that guns are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 19. It is just so not appropriate. I think attention should be paid to this.”
The Herald & News requested an interview with the unnamed individual but did not receive a response.
The Crosspoint Liberty Raffle has offered firearms as prizes in previous years as well, including a Ruger Creedmoor bolt action rifle, a “winner’s choice firearm or bow” donated by Parker’s Rod & Gun and a firearm “bundle” that included a .22 caliber semi-automatic Ruger with scope and a Rossi lever-action rifle.
Crosspoint Christian Head Administrator Kevin Rice declined to comment on the raffle, telling staff to inform the Herald & News the school was not interested in coverage of the event.
According to research reports from John Hopkins University, firearms were the second leading cause of death for Oregon youth from 2011 through 2020. Similar reports from the university found that suicide by gun rates nearly double in Oregon’s rural areas as compared to suburban populations.
Johns Hopkins also determined that Klamath County had among the top three highest gun death rates in the state in 2021.
In a Roseburg News-Review article published Oct. 18, 2022, and titled “The pros and cons of Ballot Measure 114,” an emergency room doctor based in Redmond shared his professional experiences with preventable child gun violence.
“A mom had a gun in their apartment. The (5-year-old) girl got a hold of it, shot herself in the chest and sawed her heart in half,” Dr. Rick Teitz said in the article, referring to a death that happened 20 years ago. “There was nothing we could do.”
The entire News-Review article can be read at tinyurl.com/HN-Gun-Article.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.