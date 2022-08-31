GALICE, Ore. — The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon had burned 12,916 acres as of Wednesday morning and is threatening thousands of homes.
It is about 1% contained.
The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures were at risk, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Officials have said the fire has destroyed one home and two structures.
High temperatures and shifting winds in the next several days are expected to increase fire danger and cause the blaze to become more active, officials said.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for dozens of homes near the towns of Rand and Galice. Lower level evacuations are in effect for some surrounding areas.
Heavy smoke kept temperatures down and helped increase humidity levels, so fire activity slowed on Monday, the update said. The smoke also curtailed air operations and the fire grew by nearly 1,984 acres.
More than 1,300 firefighters are working the blaze with additional personnel arriving. Crews from California are working with the Oregon State Fire Marshal on structure protection, including areas east of the fire, where it is most active, officials said.
“The night shift will continue tactical ignitions, holding and monitoring throughout the night,” said Tom Hall, Northwest 13 operations trainee, on the Inciweb website. “We’re also strategically placing engines to keep eyes on the entire west zone of the fire.”
Aviation resources now include an unmanned aerial system, which can be flown at night, according to Inciweb. Using infrared technology, it can “see” through smoke to gather real-time information about the active fire perimeter.