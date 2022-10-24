The 2022 Fire Season will officially end for Klamath and Lake counties. Fire management personnel from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Klamath-Lake District, in cooperation with other local fire agencies and departments will declare the termination of the 2022 fire season as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. “Fire Season” for the area has been effective since June 6, 2022.

“We’ve appreciated everybody’s preventive caution and AWESOME work during this 2022 season,” said Randall Baley, Protection Unit Forester. “Even though we have lifted fire season, it does not mean that people should be any less careful; they are still responsible for any fire that gets out of control and spreads. Debris Burning should be attended at all times, done only during daylight hours, in cleared areas, in ‘no wind’ conditions, and meeting Air Quality guidelines.”

Tags