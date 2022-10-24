The 2022 Fire Season will officially end for Klamath and Lake counties. Fire management personnel from the Oregon Department of Forestry, Klamath-Lake District, in cooperation with other local fire agencies and departments will declare the termination of the 2022 fire season as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. “Fire Season” for the area has been effective since June 6, 2022.
“We’ve appreciated everybody’s preventive caution and AWESOME work during this 2022 season,” said Randall Baley, Protection Unit Forester. “Even though we have lifted fire season, it does not mean that people should be any less careful; they are still responsible for any fire that gets out of control and spreads. Debris Burning should be attended at all times, done only during daylight hours, in cleared areas, in ‘no wind’ conditions, and meeting Air Quality guidelines.”
Landowners must remember that any burning escaping their control is their liability and they could be billed for the fire suppression costs. So, be cautious, be fire safe, be careful.
The Oregon Department of Forestry recognizes the efforts of their seasonal and permanent staff in working to prevent large fires. They would also like to thank their cooperators, landowners and the people of Klamath and Lake counties for their assistance in preventing fires from starting in the first place and for helping to keep the majority of fires that did start small.
During the 2022 season, the Klamath-Lake District [ODF] documented 62 fires that burned approximately 1,230 acres. The total number of fires falls well below the 10-year average of over 80 fires as well as acres burned. The ending of fire season lifts the ban on open debris burning in Klamath and Lake counties. Logging operation requirements have also been lifted, including watchman services and fire equipment on site, in effect on private, county, and state lands.
Check with your local rural structural fire district for burning regulations within their districts and the county health departments for air quality restrictions. The Oregon Department of Forestry, Klamath-Lake District, does not issue or require burn permits on lands solely protected by them when fire season is not in effect.