They came in all shapes and sizes from every corner of Klamath Falls. They wore button-down shirts and tank tops. Baggy camo pants and yellow summer dresses. There was a man with dog tags and a man with a dog.
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the First United Methodist Church in Klamath Falls hosted a celebratory community dinner, drawing a close to the PALM dinner services after 15 years.
PALM — Provide a Loving Meal — has served dinners in the church basement every Tuesday and Sunday since it began in 2007. Since the church began keeping track in 2011, they have served more than 155,000 meals.
Attendees gathered near the kitchen, piling their plates with sandwiches, watermelon, veggies and potato chips. At the end of the meal, volunteers brought out big trays of cake and delivered them to the guests.
Pastor James Matichuk presented a plaque to Vickie and Don Dumbeck, who have hosted the service since its inception, thanking them for their dedicated service. The Dumbecks sat at a table near the center of the room, where they were honored with gifts and hugs from the night’s attendees.
“It’s been a joy for us,” Vickie said. “We’ve really made a family from all people at PALM.”
While balloons, flowers and piles of candy decorated the tabletops, the event itself was bittersweet. Matichuk called it a “celebration of life.” When people stood up to share their thoughts and feelings about PALM, they addressed it much like one would a beloved friend who had passed away.
Allen Wenick attended Wednesday’s celebration, splitting his time between taking part in the event and volunteering in the kitchen. He said that while other services in town such as the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission provide meals every day to those who need it, the sense of community provided by PALM will be greatly missed.
Melissa Cannon and Antoine Buchanan arrived together, shortly after most of the attendees had sat down with their dinners. They each have relied on the services provided by PALM, both for the meals themselves and for the community, which they have not been able to find elsewhere.
“This is the only thing that brings the community together,” Cannon said. “Literally.”
She said that people at the church have been warm and welcoming, and that it’s the closest thing she has to a family dinner.
“I’m not from here, so I appreciate when other folks speak to me and make me feel like a human being,” Buchanan said. He said he used to sleep on the church steps, spending more than one winter out on the streets where he struggled to stay warm and safe.
Since then, Buchanan has found a job in Klamath Falls with Reach, where he says he met welcoming members of the community who helped him get on his feet. According to their website, Reach Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides work opportunities for people with disabilities, and those who have barriers to employment.
As people began to file out, depositing their empty plates in the garbage can, Cannon looked around, watching them exit the church basement for what might be the last time.
With an exaggerated frown, she said, “I’m afraid I’m never going to see anybody again.”
Matichuk said the Catholic church will serve dinners the second Sunday of each month, and that he was in the process of trying to get volunteers to cover an additional Sunday. But these services will not fill the gap left by PALM’s departure.
“The bottom line,” he said, “is that we don’t have anyone at the church who can do what they’ve been doing on a regular basis.”