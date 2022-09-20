Summer Education 1

Youth at an ancestral fermentation class held by nonprofit CAPACES over the summer. CAPACES was able to quadruple programming with more money from the state this summer.

 Photo courtesy of CAPACES

Last year, youth in Maupin had the opportunity to join a summer program that brought them on field trips across the state. It was run by South Wasco Youth Programs, a nonprofit serving about 110 students in north central Oregon.

“We’re in a rural, impoverished area, so to do that was pretty amazing,” Director Amber Anderson said,

