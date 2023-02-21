Removing four Klamath River dams will “be messy work,” but officials with the ecological restoration company overseeing restoration work along the river are optimistic the long-term results will benefit water quality, improve fisheries, positively impact bald and golden eagle habitat and eventually restore a natural habitat.

Dave Coffman, program manager for RES (Resource Environmental Solutions), outlined restoration plans during a program, “A Major Landscape Restoration is in Store for Klamath and Siskiyou Counties — What Will it Look Like?” He and a series of speakers discussed water-related issues Friday afternoon at the Oregon Tech auditorium during the Winter Wings Festival.

