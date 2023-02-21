Copco Lake Restoration plan, an example of plans created related to removal of four Klamath River dams. The blue indicates the free-flowing river while the green represents areas where the reservoir is currently located.
Dave Coffman, program manager for Resource Environmental Solutions.
Ken Sanchez, regulatory manager for Resource Environmental Solutions.
Removing four Klamath River dams will “be messy work,” but officials with the ecological restoration company overseeing restoration work along the river are optimistic the long-term results will benefit water quality, improve fisheries, positively impact bald and golden eagle habitat and eventually restore a natural habitat.
Dave Coffman, program manager for RES (Resource Environmental Solutions), outlined restoration plans during a program, “A Major Landscape Restoration is in Store for Klamath and Siskiyou Counties — What Will it Look Like?” He and a series of speakers discussed water-related issues Friday afternoon at the Oregon Tech auditorium during the Winter Wings Festival.
Coffman said reconstruction work to restore areas in and along the four reservoirs and river tributaries has already started and will likely continue for five years after the final dams are removed in 2024.
Although Copco 2, the first of the four hydroelectric dams to be removed, won’t be taken down until later this year, seed collecting began in 2018 for more than 97 different native plant species. The goal, he said, is to collect and plant 40,000 to 60,000 pounds, or 17 billion to 19 billion seeds, in the to-be exposed reservoir footprints at least two times. Examples of native species expected to grow well that are also culturally significant include royal penstemon, poppy, lupine, blazing star, yarrow, lomatiium, turkey mullen and ceonothus. The target application rate is 80 to 100 seeds per square foot with seeds mostly collected directly from the watershed. Seeds will be planted by hand broadcasting, which is expected to increase plant survival.
“You’re almost,” he said, “paintbrushing the seed.”
Coffman largely focused on work being done and planned after the Klamath becomes a free-flowing river below the Keno Dam, which is not being removed. Stressing that fish passage is the main goal, he outlined steps planned to control sediment through revegetation, which is done to stabilize soils, including 2,200 acres of new ground that will be exposed when the reservoirs behind the dams disappear. Along with seeds, other planting will include shrubs and trees, including tens of thousands of oaks. In addition, steps are being taken to reduce weeds and invasive species.
Along with areas along the river and reservoirs created by the dams, restoration work is planned on high priority tributaries that feed the Klamath, such as Spencer Creek by the John C. Boyle Dam, Beaver Creek at Copco 1, and Jenny, Scotch and Camp creeks near the Iron Gate Dam.
Coffman presented slides of maps showing how the river will look after the dams are removed. At Copco Lake, for example, a rendering showed the restored mainstream river channel and how it will weave through the existing lake. As with other reservoirs created by the dams, the RES team has identified areas where sediment will be stabilized and revegetated.
Although extensive mapping has been done to determine the historic river channels, “We’ll change designs as needed” to adapt to river flows.
Restoration work will also include the removal of more than a thousand trees, which will be flown and spread along selected riverside areas, which Coffman said will benefit birds, fish and mammals.
Pre-drawdown activities have already started below Copco 2, the first dam scheduled for removal. The work includes improvements to roads and bridges, temporary construction access improvements, downstream channel improvements and permanent road and bridge improvements. Drawdown activities for the other three dams — J.C. Boyle, Copco 1 and Irongate — are scheduled to begin later this year.
Coffman stressed that a “slew of monitoring” and maintenance will continue for at least five years after the dams are removed.
He expressed optimism the dam removals and restoration efforts will also benefit endangered sucker fish and coho salmon. In preparation for replanting, Lost River and shortnose suckers captured and held at the Klamath Tribes fish hatchery near Chiloquin will be released and monitored. Likewise, juvenile coho will also be released into the river.
Ken Sanchez, RES’s regulatory manager, briefly discussed expected impacts of the dam removal on bald and golden eagles. He said surveys indicate there are more than 100 bald eagles in the Klamath River watershed. Fish are a primary food source, especially for foraging golden eagles. Sanchez said the improved habitat, along with the removal of existing power lines, will “likely re-establish” food sources along the river.