The U.S. Forest Service will celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday and recognize King’s work toward equality for all by waiving standard amenity fees for all visitors to national forest and grassland day-use areas Monday, Jan. 16.

The agency will waive standard recreation use fees for Forest Service-managed picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals and any necessary permits still apply, and fees will also be charged at concessionaire-operated recreation sites unless the concessionaire chooses to participate.

Tags