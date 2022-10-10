Cows

A grant to Sustainable Northwest will fund the first regenerative ranching program in the West.

 David Zaitz/Special to Oregon Capital Chronicle

A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate Trust, $50 million to work on three sustainable ranching and reforestation projects, and $50 million to Oregon State University to lead the Northwest’s transition to more climate-friendly potato production.

