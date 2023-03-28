Hatcheries Funding

Coho spawning in 2021 at the Melvin R. Sampson Coho Hatchery near Ellensburg, Wash. Salmon are brought to the hatchery from tribal collection points, then used for breeding stock to maximize genetic diversity.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

The federal government has announced plans to increase funding for the Columbia River Basin’s salmon hatcheries, the often-crumbling facilities that maintain the river’s dwindling salmon populations. But tribes and state agencies say the influx of funds is only a fraction of what is needed.

The Bonneville Power Administration, the federal agency that’s required to pay for salmon recovery using proceeds from selling power generated by hydroelectric dams, is putting an additional $50 million toward repairs at hatcheries operated by tribes and states. The agency also plans to increase annual funding for hatchery upkeep from $500,000 to $2.7 million.

Tags