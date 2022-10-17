Pregnancy Drug-Removal

This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company’s Makena medication.

 Covis Pharma via AP

WASHINGTON — The maker of the only U.S. drug intended to prevent premature births is making a last-ditch effort this week to keep its medication on the market, even as health regulators insist that it doesn’t work.

A Food and Drug Administration meeting that opened Monday comes more than two years after the agency declared the drug ineffective and called for its removal. Drugmaker Covis Pharma has challenged the agency’s conclusion, setting up the highly unusual three-day public hearing.

Tags