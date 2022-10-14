Virus Outbreak New Booster

In this file photo, booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in Townshend, Vt., on Sept. 20.

 Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer

The federal government Wednesday, Oct. 12 recommended an updated Covid-19 booster for kids between 5 and 11, expanding use of the new bivalent shots beyond people 12 and older.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first authorized the updated vaccines use in the morning before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them in the afternoon, completing the two-step process needed before shots could begin

