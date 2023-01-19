Power Grid Attacks

Transmission towers near Eagle Creek, Jan. 5, 2023. Plots by white supremacists to target electrical infrastructure in the U.S. have increased dramatically since 2016, according to a report published by the Program on Extremism.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

A white pickup truck with a rack of roof lights blazing pulled up to an electrical substation in the small town of Morton, Wash., about 70 miles south of Seattle on June 16. In the predawn dark next to the city cemetery, a man in a dark hoodie and baseball cap hopped out of the truck. He broke a steel gate apart, likely with a crowbar later found at the scene, and walked inside the fenced facility on his way to sabotaging its high-voltage transformers.

Electrical substations transform high-voltage electricity to the lower voltages that keep America’s lights on, its food cold, its medical devices operating and its phones charged. Far-flung substations can be difficult to secure. Damaging even a single one can shut off critical services to thousands of people.

