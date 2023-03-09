Oregon Fence

A damaged fence is shown at a power substation in Oregon City, Ore. The substation was attacked Nov. 24, 2022.

 FBI - Oregon

The FBI is offering $25,000 rewards for information related to vandalism and shootings at electrical substations in the Pacific Northwest.

The federal police agency wants tips on who is responsible for incidents at Nov. 24 in Oregon City and Nov. 22 in Tumwater, Wash., involving gunshots that damaged Bonneville Power Administration and Puget Sound Energy substations.

