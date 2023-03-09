The FBI is offering $25,000 rewards for information related to vandalism and shootings at electrical substations in the Pacific Northwest.
The federal police agency wants tips on who is responsible for incidents at Nov. 24 in Oregon City and Nov. 22 in Tumwater, Wash., involving gunshots that damaged Bonneville Power Administration and Puget Sound Energy substations.
The Washington transformer shooting resulted in a blackout that impacted 5,200 utility customers, according to the FBI.
Police found 9 mm shell casings at the Washington shootings and bullet holes were found at the Oregon substation.
“Attacks on power grid substations have gripped our nation’s attention in recent months because of the devastating threat they pose to our infrastructure. Entire communities — hospitals, schools and local businesses — might conceivably be incapacitated for many days,” said Special Agent in Charge Kieran L. Ramsey, of the FBI Portland Field Office. “The FBI continues to work diligently not only to identify and arrest those responsible for these wanton acts but also to disrupt any future criminal plots which might wreak even greater havoc to our community. Presently, we remain unclear on the motive for their actions.”
The FBI also is offering rewards for tips on shootings at substations in North Carolina late last year. The vandalism of the Duke Energy substation in December knocked out power to 45,000 customers.
In January, federal agents arrested two Washington men who were charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities and possession of an unregistered gun in connection with $3 million worth of damage to substations in Washington state.
In February, a federal grand jury in Maryland indicted Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, of Catonsville, Md., and Brandon Clint Russell, 27, of Orlando, Fla., with conspiracy to destroy an energy facility over alleged plans to try to damage and take down electrical grids near Baltimore.
Russell is founder of Atomwaffen Division — also known as the National Socialist Resistance Front, a neo-Nazi group.
The Biden administration has put a U.S. intelligence and federal law enforcement focus on cracking down on right-wing anti-government groups.
On the far left, ANTIFA and other anti-government and anti-capitalist activists have also targeted police and business infrastructure.
On March 5, 23 people were charged with domestic terrorism by Georgia police after allegedly trying to damage construction equipment and shooting fireworks and throwing Molotov cocktails at police in an effort to stop construction of a new law enforcement training center in Atlanta.