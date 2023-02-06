Dry Farming

Dry-farmed squash, tomato and bean varieties grown in mid-September last year near Corvallis.

 Lucas Nebert

In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.

“I think the plants hold a lot of wisdom,” said Amy Garrett, the board president of the Dry Farming Institute, a nonprofit that works to market produce grown through dry farming and raise awareness of the water-conserving technique. “It can be a source of inspiration.”

