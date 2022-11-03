The 2022 fall open burn days within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and will end at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
In communities outside the Air Quality Zone, you must contact your local fire district before open burning. Burn conditions vary greatly in outlying areas and open burn periods are determined locally based on current risk.
Public Health requirements for clean air are:
• The Woodstove Burning Advisory must be green. Check the daily advisory by calling 541-882-BURN (2876).
• Only residential yard waste, such as tree limbs, brush, and leaves may be burned.
• All burning must occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and be fully extinguished by 5 p.m.
• No trash, plastic, rubber, tar, petroleum products, treated or painted wood may be burned.
• The use of burn barrels is prohibited.
• The burning of commercial, construction, demolition or industrial waste is not included in this two-week burn window. Burning for these purposes requires a special permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. For special permit information contact Oregon DEQ at 541-633-2021.
• Agricultural burning inside the Air Quality Zone is prohibited without a certificate of variance issued by Klamath County Public Health.
Fire District requirements for public safety are:
• The wind must be 10 mph or less. For wind speed call 541-883-8127.
• There must be a pressurized water hose at the fire site at all times.
• A responsible adult must be present at the fire from the first flame until the fire is extinguished.
• The burn pile should be no larger than six feet in diameter and four feet high.
• There must be at least a six-foot clearance area beyond the burn pile base, cleared to bare mineral soil, concrete, or masonry. The base of the pile must be at least 20 feet from combustibles, fences, or buildings.
• The person conducting any burning is responsible for damage and the cost of an out of control burn as well as traffic problems and other hazards caused by the smoke.
The open burn window may be cancelled at any time due to air quality or fire hazard conditions.
Check with your local Fire District or the City of Klamath Falls (inside the city limits) for additional restrictions. Points of contact include: