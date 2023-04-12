Tickets are now on sale to see the three musical acts planned for this year’s Klamath County Fair.
In a press release Wednesday, April 12, the Klamath County Fair Board announced that Warren Zeiders, the band 38 Special and Clay Walker are slated to perform in August during the fair.
Tickets went on sale exclusively to Klamath County Fair Elite Access Guests on Wednesday, but ticket sales open to the general public at 8 a.m. Friday, April 14. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for all concerts held at the John Hancock Event Center.
The fair performances begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 with Zeiders.
“Warren and his band offer high energy country music powered by a steady supply of ‘youthful, grit, honesty, muscle and then there’s that voice, a world-weary, lived in, honeyed grow,’” the press release states.
Tickets for general bleacher seating cost $25 while Party Zone tickets sell for $29.
The rock band 38 Special is set to hit the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
“After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to bring a signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year,” the press release states. “And at each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band’s performance.”
Once again, general bleacher seating tickets cost $25 and Party Zone seating tickets will cost $35.
The weekend will close out at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, the press release states, with country hitmaker Walker performing a string of his chart-topping singles: “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming with My Eyes Open,” “This Woman and This Man,” “Hypnotize the Moon,” “Rumor Has It,” “Then What,” “I Can’t Sleep” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.”
General bleacher seating tickets sell for $25 while Party Zone tickets are priced at $35.
Stay tuned for more Fair announcements including our food vendor directory, entertainment, carnival ride information, and other important information about this year’s Fair. Visit https://www.klamathcountyfair.com/befirst to sign up as a Klamath County Fair Elite Access Guest to receive exclusive and behind the scenes information directly in your mailbox