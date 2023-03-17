Have questions about your housing rights? The Fair Housing Council of Oregon is hosting an online training course beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 23.

The Fair Housing Council of Oregon (FHCO) will be sharing its services and resources during the free webinar which will cover topics such as who is protected and where fair housing laws apply; protections for people with disabilities and families with children; recognizing common forms of discrimination for protected classes; tips for advocates; and housing vouchers or other subsidies.

