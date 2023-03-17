Have questions about your housing rights? The Fair Housing Council of Oregon is hosting an online training course beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 23.
The Fair Housing Council of Oregon (FHCO) will be sharing its services and resources during the free webinar which will cover topics such as who is protected and where fair housing laws apply; protections for people with disabilities and families with children; recognizing common forms of discrimination for protected classes; tips for advocates; and housing vouchers or other subsidies.
“This training is great for case managers, care givers, teachers, and anyone who is advocating for people who are members of the protected classes which include race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, and/or victims of domestic violence,” said Jamie Gatewood, the education and outreach coordinator at Fair Housing Council of Oregon.
Since 1990 the FHCO has promoted equal access to housing statewide by providing equal access to housing statewide by providing education, outreach, technical assistance and enforcement regarding federal, state and local fair housing laws.
“Discrimination takes many forms and is often very subtle,” Gatewood explained, “[Discrimination] doesn’t just occur when a person first applies to rent or purchase a home, [discrimination] applies to all housing transactions like land use regulations, a landlord showing bias in regards to repairs and even neighbor-on-neighbor harassment.”
The FHCO doesn’t only assist renters and homebuyers, but also property managers and rental agents to illustrate how easy it is to comply with fair housing laws. The FHCO helps policymakers and social services providers craft strategies and solutions that determine better outcomes for all Oregonians.