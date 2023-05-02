Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan

 Courtesy of Oregon Secretary of State's office

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan will resign next Monday, a little more than a week after news broke of her moonlighting for a troubled cannabis company that played a key role in an audit conducted by her office.

Fagan’s emailed announcement on Tuesday followed a tearful virtual press conference on Monday during which she apologized for breaking trust with Oregonians and said she couldn’t survive on her $77,000 state salary. She has also ended her $10,000-a-month contract with La Mota, a cannabis company whose co-owner donated $45,000 to her campaign.

