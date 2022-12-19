Klamath County singers took part in Community Carols in the Commons on Sunday, Dec. 18 in the Klamath Commons.
Audrey and Luke Smith sit on a pile of snow during the Community Carols in the Commons event Sunday, Dec. 18 in the Klamath Commons.
Seasonal cheer rang out from Klamath Commons this past weekend.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, Klamath Falls singers joined together at the park for the second annual Community Carols in the Commons event.
The musical gather welcomed all beautiful voices — and not so great voices — to join in singing in the Christmas season with carols.
The First Presbyterian Church, Klamath Christian Center, United Evangelical Free Church and the United Methodist Church worked together to bring put together the event.
