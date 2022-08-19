Oregon has never documented its Black historic sites, making the community's understanding of Oregon’s past incomplete.
Help fill that gap in the community's collective knowledge with a presentation at the Klamath County Library at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Join Zachary Stocks, executive director at Oregon Black Pioneers, and Ann Craig from the Museum of Natural and Cultural History for an illustrated presentation on a new project that will document and celebrate Black historic sites across the state — including some here in Klamath Falls.
Oregon Black Pioneers is the state’s only historical society dedicated to documenting and showcasing the experiences of Black people throughout the state. For more information about Oregon Black Pioneers and their mission, including an interactive map of notable Black people, groups and businesses in Oregon’s history, go to oregonblackpioneers.org.
Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History, located in Eugene, is part of the University of Oregon campus. Since 1935, the museum has collected hundreds of thousands of artifacts, fossils and other objects which document the biological, archaeological and ethnographic history of Oregon. They’ve also provided lots of educational content for Klamath County Libraries, including hands-on dinosaur exhibits, experiments highlighting sophisticated engineering by Oregon’s Indigenous peoples, cool facts about animals you can spot in your own backyard, and much more. For more information, including directions to visit, go to mnch.uoregon.edu.
For more information about Klamath County Library or its programs, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Information & Reference desk.