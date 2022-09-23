Judiciary Committee

The state Senate Interim Committee On Judiciary and Ballot Measure 110 Implementation held an informational hearing Wednesday, Sept. 21.

A day after the Oregon Health Authority declared a new era in the state’s approach to drug addiction had begun, experts warned legislators that the state’s drug epidemic is worsening while its new approach lacks crucial elements to stem the crisis.

Keith Humphreys, director of the Stanford Network on Addiction Policy, based at Stanford University in California, said the state’s shift away from prosecuting people with addiction problems toward boosting medical and social services lacks a push for people to stop using drugs and seek treatment.

