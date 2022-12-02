The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy.
The library's regular lineup of youth programming is taking the final two weeks of December off (except for teen Dungeons & Dragons groups) so the library can bring some extra special activities while school’s out for winter break.
For ages 12 and younger:
• Meet Santa — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 17: Mr. Claus is visiting the library for photo-ops with fans and to gather your gift ideas! Stick around for snacks and crafts. For all ages.
• Scavenger Hunt — Saturday, Dec. 17 to Saturday, Dec. 31: Find clues throughout the library for a prize! Pick up your checklist at the Youth Services desk. For all ages.
• Kids Wii Play — 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19: Play with the library’s collection of Nintendo Wii games! For ages 6-12.
• Winter Fun & Games — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20: Join us for silly holiday fun! For ages 2-5.
• Kids Game Hour — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21: Board games, card games, Wii games… whatever! For ages 6-12.
• Holiday Tween Hangout — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21: No parents, no siblings, just some quality holiday fun for ages 8-12.
• Snowflake Craft Workshop — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22: Does it even count as the holidays if no one cuts intricate snowflakes out of paper? For ages 4-12.
• Library closed — Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26
• Winter Fun & Games — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27: Join us for silly holiday fun! For ages 2-5.
• Pizza and Board Games — 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28: Lunch is on us, along with some family-favorite board games! Registration required (so we know how much pizza to buy.) Call or stop by the Youth Services desk by the morning of Dec. 28th to sign up! For ages 6-12.
• Kids Lotería — 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29: Play the classic Mexican game of chance for prizes! For ages 6-12.
• Kids Wii Play — 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30: Play with the library’s collection of Nintendo Wii games! For ages 6-12.
And for teens 12-18:
• Winter Break Crafts — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20: Need a last-minute gift? Why not something homemade!
• Teen Magic: the Gathering Tournament — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21: Play with cards from “Jumpstart 2022,” the collectible card game’s newest set made specifically for beginners to the game. Everyone who plays can take home the cards they play with, and we’ll have prizes for the top players! Total beginners welcome. Lunch and snacks included! Registration required! Stop by the Youth Services desk or call 541-882-8894 to sign up.
• Donuts & Mandala Art — 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22: Enjoy some sweet snacks while getting in touch with your creative side.
• Library closed — Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec 26
• Card Games — 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27: Play board-game-like titles like Sushi Go and Fluxx, or shuffle up the cards you got at the Magic: the Gathering tournament!
• Teen Lotería — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28: Play the classic Mexican game of chance for prizes!
• Winter Break Crafts — 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29: Relax with some holiday-themed craft projects.
Here’s what else we have going on for kiddos 12 and under in December:
• Drop-In Baby & Toddler Playtime — 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays through Dec. 15. Spend some quality time with your little ones! We’ll provide stories and activities for you to enjoy at your own pace. Geared toward little ones 3 and under and their grownups.
• Pre-K Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Fridays through Dec. 16. Build the skills to start kindergarten with stories, games, crafts and more! For ages 4 and 5.
• Baby and Toddler Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through about 3 years, but all are welcome.
• Tween Hangout Time — 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 14. We’re carving out a space just for us! No parents, no siblings, just fun times for tweens ages 8-12.
• Wii Play — 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Play with the library’s collection of Nintendo Wii games! For ages 6-12.
• Storytime Parent Appreciation Party — 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 13. We’d like to show our appreciation for all the parents and children ages 0-5 who attend library storytime events! Sit back and relax while we take care of the kids, and enjoy some social time and refreshments with other local parents.
And here’s what’s coming up for teens ages 12-18:
• Subscription Boxes — available while supplies last starting December 1st. Our popular Subscription Boxes are back! Pick up a writing-themed subscription box and get a pile of free swag! Each Subscription Box contains snacks, stickers, and other goodies – all for free! Our Subscription Boxes are extremely popular and supplies are limited, so don’t procrastinate on signing up for yours! Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org. (Received one in the past? Please return the box it came in to the library so we can keep the subscription boxes going!)
• Dungeons & Dragons — Players meet Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings, depending on their playgroup. No roleplaying experience needed! New players can jump in any time, but demand for this event is extremely high and you may have to join a waitlist to get a spot at the table. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org for more information.
• Craft Workshop — 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 13. Work on a fun craft project with friends
• Card Games — 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. Let’s play a variety of card games, from modern favorites like Fluxx and Sushi Go! to classics like Spades or Euchre, or collectible card games like Magic: the Gathering
Children younger than 10 must attend library events with a parent or guardian.
For more information on any of these events, call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.