The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to take part in.
Here’s what is available for children ages 12 and younger in October:
• Oregon Battle of the Books — sign up by Wednesday, Oct. 5. Compete in book-trivia games with your peers. We’ll be fielding a team for third-through-fifth graders, and one for sixth-through-eighth graders, which will meet monthly through April. Registration required; go to klamathlibrary.org/obob or stop by the Youth Services desk for more information and to sign up.
• Baby and Toddler Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through about 3 years, but all are welcome.
• Tween Hangout Time — 4 p.m. Wednesdays. We’re carving out a space just for us! No parents, no siblings, just fun times for tweens ages 8-12. Tween Hangout Time will also transform into a Tween Halloween Costume Party at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Dress up for fun.
• Drop-In Baby & Toddler Playtime — 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. Spend some quality time with your little ones. We’ll provide stories and activities for you to enjoy at your own pace. Geared toward little ones 3 and younger and their grownups.
• Pre-K Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Fridays. Build the skills to start kindergarten with stories, games, crafts and more. For ages 4 and 5.
• Wii Play — 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 21. Play with the library’s collection of Nintendo Wii games. For ages 6-12.
• Kids Drop-In Crafts — 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Third Thursday of the month (Oct. 20th) and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the following Saturday (Oct. 22nd). Stop by for a project to work on at your own pace. For ages 3 to 12.
• After-Hours Halloween Family Night — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. We’re taking over the library for some spooky games, crafts and snacks for ages 0-12. Registration required; kids younger than 10 must attend with an adult.
• NASA Presentation — 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Discover what it’s like working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and learn all about upcoming missions to space! For all ages.
And here’s what’s on deck for teens ages 12 to 18:
• Subscription Boxes — available while supplies last starting Saturday, Oct. 1. Pick up a horror-themed subscription box and get a pile of free swag, including a spooky skeleton and a fake-blood capsule to freak out your friends. Each Subscription Box contains a themed book to read, snacks, stickers, and other goodies — all for free. Our Subscription Boxes are extremely popular and supplies are limited, so don’t procrastinate on signing up for yours. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email smiller@klamathlibrary.org. (Received one in the past? Please return the box it came in to the library so we can keep the subscription boxes going next month.)
• Tales of Terror Contest — entries due by midnight Monday, Oct. 31. Scare the pants off us with a short story and you could win a $20 gift card. For full contest rules and submission requirements, stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk, head to klamathlibrary.org/teencontests, or email Sarah at smiller@klamathlibrary.org.
• Dungeons & Dragons — Players meet Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings, depending on their playgroup. No roleplaying experience needed. New players can jump in any time, but demand for this event is extremely high and you may have to join a waitlist to get a spot at the table. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email smiller@klamathlibrary.org for more information.
• Teen Craft Club — 3:30 p.m. (except for Oct. 4). Each week we’ll have a new project: tiny creatures, magic wands, and sparkly Patronus jars.
• Teen Social Club — 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays (except for Oct. 5). No plans, just vibes. Crafts, chill out… y’know. Whatever.
• Teen Game Club — 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. We’re down for anything, whether it’s board games, video games, or video games.
• Teen Writing Club — 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Hang out with fellow writers and workshop your latest fanfic project, get feedback on a poem in progress or discover inspiration for dope rap lyrics with your friends.
• NASA Presentation — 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Discover what it’s like working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and learn all about upcoming missions to space. For all ages.
• Dinner & Graphic Novels Club — 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Enjoy a meal (usually pizza) and chat about graphic novels on the last Thursday of every month. (We’ll be discussing Rainbow Rowell’s “Pumpkinheads.” Sign up and pick up your copy of the book at the Youth Services desk.)
• After-Hours Murder Mystery — 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Dr. Diabolical is back! The mad scientist has returned with another dastardly scheme. (For some reason, Dr. D has a massive beef with the public library system.) You’ll need puzzle-solving skills and quick thinking to stop Dr. Diabolical and escape the library! Registration required; visit the Youth Services desk or call us at 541-882-8894 to RSVP. Dinner is included.
Children younger than 10 must attend library events with a parent or guardian.
For more information on any of these events, call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.