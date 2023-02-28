The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy.
Here’s what we have going on for kiddos 12 and younger in March, including special Spring Break events for March 27th through 31st:
• Tween Hangout Time — Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We’re carving out a space just for us! No parents, no siblings, just fun times for tweens ages 8-12.
• Drop-In Baby & Toddler Playtime — Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Spend some quality time with your little ones. We’ll provide stories and activities for you to enjoy at your own pace. Geared toward little ones 3 and younger and their grownups.
• Pre-K Storytime — Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Build the skills to start kindergarten with stories, games, crafts and more. For ages 4 and 5.
• Baby and Toddler Storytime — Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through about 3 years, but all are welcome.
• Wii Play — Friday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m. and Friday, March 31 at 1 p.m. Play with the library’s collection of Nintendo Wii games. For ages 6-12.
• Kids Drop-In Crafts — Third Thursday of the month (March 16) from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the following Saturday (March 18) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by for a project to work on at your own pace. For ages 3 to 12.
• This Month Only! Pokémon Scavenger Hunt — Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, April 2. Fill your Pokédex by finding Pokémon hidden throughout the library. Return your completed Pokédex to the Youth Services desk for a prize. For all ages.
• ¡En Español! Películas para niños: Soul — sábado, el 25 de marzo, a la 1 p.m. ¡Acompañenos a ver la pelicula Soul! Despues de haber conseguido el concierto de su vida, un pianista Neoyorquino de Jazz se encuentra atrapado en una extraño lugar entre la tierra y el mas alla. Soul es clasificada PG, y dura 1 hora, 40 minutos.
• This Month Only: Spring Break: Little Kids Crafts & Playtime — Monday, March 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Spend Spring Break with us. For ages 2-6.
• This Month Only: Spring Break: Little Kids Dance Party — Tuesday, March 28 at 1 p.m. Let’s boogie. For ages 5 and younger.
• This Month Only: Spring Break: Junk Sculptures — Wednesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Turn random garbage into art. For all ages.
• This Month Only: Tween Hangout Time: Spring Break Edition — Wednesday, March 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy an extra-long Tween Hangout Time. For ages 8-12.
• This Month Only: Spring Break: Big Kid Crafts — Thursday, March 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Let’s make something awesome. For ages 6-12.
And here’s what’s on deck for teens ages 12 to 18:
• Subscription Boxes — available while supplies last starting Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Pick up a “Whodunit?” themed subscription box and get a pile of free swag celebrating wild creatures and our favorite pets! Each Subscription Box contains a themed book to read, snacks, stickers, and other goodies – all for free! Our Subscription Boxes are extremely popular and supplies are limited, so don’t procrastinate on signing up for yours! Register at klamathlibrary.org/teens/subscription-box, stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org. (Received one in the past? Please return the box it came in to the library so we can keep the subscription boxes going next month!)
• Dungeons & Dragons — Players meet Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings, depending on their playgroup. No roleplaying experience needed. New players can jump in any time, but demand for this event is extremely high and you may have to join a waitlist to get a spot at the table. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org for more information.
• This Month Only: Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot — Tuesday, March 28 at 3 p.m. Join in the roleplaying fun without committing to a whole campaign. We’ll provide everything you need to play. Registration required.
• This Month Only: Spring Break: Junk Sculptures — Wednesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Turn random garbage into art. For all ages.
• This Month Only: Spring Break: Paracord Bracelets — Wednesday, March 29 at 3 p.m. Weave rope into an attractive bracelet. Registration required.
• This Month Only: Spring Break: Watercolor Art — Thursday, March 30 at 3 p.m. Express your colorful side. Registration required.
• This Month Only: Spring Break: Magic: the Gathering Tournament — Friday, March 31 at 1 p.m. We had so much fun at the Winter Break Magic tournament, we’re doing it again! We’ll provide everything you need to play (including snacks), with prizes for the top players. Registration required. Both teen and adult players welcome.
Children younger than 10 must attend library events with a parent or guardian. For more information on any of these events, call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.