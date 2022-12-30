Events for children, families and teens at the Klamath County Library
Downtown Klamath County Library
The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy!
Here’s what we have going on for kiddos 12 and younger in January:
• Baby and Toddler Storytime – Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through about 3 years, but all are welcome.
• Tween Hangout Time – Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We’re carving out a space just for us! No parents, no siblings, just fun times for tweens ages 8-12.
• Drop-In Baby & Toddler Playtime – Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Spend some quality time with your little ones! We’ll provide stories and activities for you to enjoy at your own pace. Geared toward little ones 3 and under and their grownups.
• Pre-K Storytime – Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Build the skills to start kindergarten with stories, games, crafts and more! For ages 4 and 5.
• Wii Play – Friday, Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. Play with the library’s collection of Nintendo Wii games! For ages 6-12.
• Kids Drop-In Crafts – Third Thursday of the month (Jan. 19) from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the following Saturday (Jan. 21) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by for a project to work on at your own pace. For ages 3 to 12.
And here’s what’s on deck for teens ages 12 to 18:
• Subscription Boxes – available while supplies last starting Jan. 4. Pick up an interplanetary-themed subscription box and get a pile of free space swag! Each Subscription Box contains a themed book to read, snacks, stickers, and other goodies — all for free! Our Subscription Boxes are extremely popular and supplies are limited, so don’t procrastinate on signing up for yours! Register at klamathlibrary.org/teens/subscription-box, stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org. (Received one in the past? Please return the box it came in to the library so we can keep the subscription boxes going next month!)
• Dungeons & Dragons – Players meet Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evenings, depending on their playgroup. No roleplaying experience needed! New players can jump in any time, but demand for this event is extremely high and you may have to join a waitlist to get a spot at the table. Stop by the Youth Services desk, call 541-882-8894 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org for more information.
• Mock Printz Awards – Saturday, Jan. 14 from noon to 4:30 p.m. We’re debating 2022’s top titles in a live video chat with teens all over Oregon as we try to guess who will win the American Library Association’s Michael L. Printz Award for Excellence in Young Adult Literature! Lunch provided! Registration required. Visit the library, register at klamathlibrary.org/mockprintz, call 541-882-8894 or email David at dlev@klamathlibrary.org to sign up or for help getting a copy of a Printz-nominated book to read before the event.
Children younger than 10 must attend library events with a parent or guardian. For more information on any of these events, please call 541-882-8894 or stop by the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.