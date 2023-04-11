Wildfire Smoke

Smoke is seen at the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Command Post on Oct. 15, 2022, in Oakridge.

 Courtesy of Inciweb

Efforts to understand the effects and risks of wildfire smoke have received an $800,000 boost. The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and will support the University of Oregon’s new Wildfire Smoke Research and Practice Center.

A team of students and faculty are building on research already done through the Ecosystem Workforce Program, a joint venture between the UO and Oregon State University.

