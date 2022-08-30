Cows in barn

Dairies with more than 700 cows, like this one in Pennsylvania, are known as confined animal feeding operations.

 Lance Cheung/U.S. Department of Agriculture

Two dozen environmental, farming and public health groups are asking the state to regulate air pollution from large dairies.

In an Aug. 17 petition, they asked the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission to create an air-emissions program to measure and regulate air pollution from farms with 700 or more cows. Starting at that threshold, owners must obtain a state agricultural permit that regulates land and groundwater pollution from large livestock operations.

Tags