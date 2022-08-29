PORTLAND — The environmental group Columbia Riverkeeper announced Aug. 26 it filed a petition challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of the Coyote Springs Cogeneration Project near Boardman, Ore.
According to state and federal energy department documents, the $32.5 million gas pipeline compressor station would operate on a 22-acre site at the Port of Morrow Industrial Park. The plant would have two combustion turbines that would generate 440 average megawatts of energy when complete. The project would be built in phases.
Columbia Riverkeeper seeks a rehearing of the regulatory commission’s approval. Audrey Leonard, staff attorney at Columbia Riverkeeper, said the organization is “taking a stand against another misguided fossil fuel project.”
The regulatory commission issued a license to Gas Transmission Northwest, which the company TC Energy owns, to build new infrastructure to increase the pressure of gas in its pipeline system. Columbia Riverkeeper contended approving new gas infrastructure is inconsistent with Oregon’s and Washington’s climate goals calling for a rapid reduction in fossil fuel use.
“Our communities are already feeling the impacts of climate change,” said Maig Tinnin from community organization Rogue Climate. “The only way to meet our climate goals is to stop building new fossil fuel infrastructure and to transition to clean energy and greater energy efficiency.”
The Coyote Springs station would result “in more annual greenhouse gas pollution than all commercial buildings in the state of Washington,” according to Columbia Riverkeeper.
FERC released its approval of the Coyote Springs compressor station on July 28. The agency has 30 days to respond to Columbia Riverkeeper’s petition for rehearing.
GTN operates a 1,353-mile-long gas pipeline that runs from Kingsgate, British Columbia, through Idaho, Washington and Oregon, to Malin.