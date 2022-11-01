Joseph Dibee

The federal government claims Joseph Dibee and a group of other environmental activists caused significant damage to the Cavel West horse slaughter facility in Madras, Ore., in 1997.

 Federal Bureau of Investigations

Joseph Dibee, a former supporter of the Earth Liberation Front and Animal Liberation Front, was sentenced on Tuesday in federal court in Eugene to time served and could be also ordered to pay a portion of the $1.3 million in restitution other defendants in the case have previously been ordered to pay.

In April, Dibee pleaded guilty to the 1997 arson of Cavel West, a slaughterhouse in central Oregon that butchered wild horses and sold the meat in Europe. He also pleaded to the 2001 arson of a Bureau of Land Management wild horse corral in Litchfield, California.


