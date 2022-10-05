Air Emissions

Dairies with more than 700 cows, like this one in Pennsylvania, are known as confined animal feeding operations.

 Lance Cheung/U.S. Department of Agriculture

Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission is asking the public to help decide whether the state should regulate air pollution from large dairy operations.

The request follows a petition filed in August by nearly two dozen environmental, farming and public health groups asking that the state do something to monitor emissions from dairies with 700 or more cows held in an industrial operation, know as confined animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.

