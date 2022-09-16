Bryan Fosmire used to be a regular at Oregon’s Interactive Museum of Gaming and Puzzlery. Today the 28-year-old mechanical engineer plays games like “Terraforming Mars” at his dining room table in Dundee. But the museum gave him a different, richer place to indulge his love of games.

“The first thing you’d probably notice going is the giant wall, full of shelves of games, at the back,” he said.

