The Central Oregon Disability Support Network, with assistance from Klamath County Public Health, is providing emergency preparedness training sessions this month for individuals and families who have children experiencing disabilities.
Registration is required for the two-part training sessions. There are separate trainings scheduled for English-speaking and Spanish-speaking families.
To register for the English-speaking training sessions — scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 8 and 22 at the Klamath County Public Health Annex Building, 3314 Vandenberg Ave. in Klamath Falls — go to tinyurl.com/HN-English-Training.
To register for the Spanish-speaking training sessions — scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 9 and 23 at the Klamath County Public Health Annex Building, 3314 Vandenberg Ave. in Klamath Falls — tinyurl.com/HN-Spanish-Training.
This training will go over:
• How to enroll in Emergency Alerts
• Possible Emergencies to be ready for
• What to do in a “Stay” Emergency
• What to do in a “Go” Emergency
• Start your Go/Stay Plan
• Contents of a “Go” and “Stay” Kit
• “What are your support needs”
• Next Steps
Families that register must commit to attending both sessions.
Those who attend both sessions will get a custom Stay & Go kit.