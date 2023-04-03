The Ella Redkey pool in Klamath Falls is shown.
The Ella Redkey Pool is closed this week and next for maintenance.
The closure began Monday, April 3 and will last through Sunday, April 16.
The closure will not affect the Aqua Egg Hunt — scheduled for 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8 — but there will be limited locker room access during the event.
For more information, call 541-273-1477.
