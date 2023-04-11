When it comes to chess, there’s one local family who knows how to run the “gambit.”
Chess is a tradition that has been passed down for generations in the Dykstra family.
Marvin Dykstra, a health teacher and soccer coach at Klamath Union High School, taught his daughters to play chess when they were just 3 years old.
Ciara Dykstra took third place at the state chess championship her senior year, despite being in severe pain caused by incoming wisdom teeth.
“I lost both of my matches the first day,” Ciara said. “But I won all three the second day.”
In addition to being Marvin’s daughter, Ciara, 26, is also the mother of the youngest competitor on the regional-winning elementary chess team, kindergartener Jaxon Ogborn.
Two of Jaxon’s cousins, Aiden and Olivia McPherson, who are in fourth and first grade respectively, are also on the Conger Elementary School team, making Marvin the proud grandfather of three up-and-coming chess champs.
Their fourth teammate is a fifth-grader Avean Robley, who also took third place in the individuals competition at regionals this year.
Two additional students, fifth-grader Jude Johnson and third-grader Oriana Smith, were also named regional champs but will not be attending the state competition.
Jude took second in the individual competition, and Aiden took home the gold.
“I played two fifth-graders and a first-grader,” Aiden said, all of whom he defeated.
Aiden said that, just like his mom and aunt, he also began playing chess at the age of 3.
“It runs in the family,” Ciara said.
In addition to competing as a team, both Aiden and Robley will be competing as individuals at the state championships.
Chess for Success
After their collective wins at regionals, the students earned seats at the Chess for Success State Championship tables this weekend in Portland.
Chess for Success rules indicate that only teams with five or more students can win titles, but the team will still get to compete and participate.
“It’s worth it just for them to experience it all,” he said.
“But once you see all the people and watch some of the best players, it makes you want to try harder,” Ciara said.
Marvin explained that students competing as teams go “head-to-head, side-by-side.” Teammates will each play their own games against individual opponents belonging to another team.
The members of each team are ranked based on their individual wins and losses. Students then compete against the opposing team’s equally ranked member.
As both the team’s youngest player and Ciara’s youngest son, Conger kindergartener Jaxon will likely be one of the youngest competitors at the state level.
“So, he may wind up playing against a second- or third-grader,” Ciara said.
From Friday, April 14 through Saturday, April 15, the chess champs of Oregon will compete for the crowning title of 2023 Chess for Success Oregon State Champions.
Future of chess
Marvin began coaching chess when Ciara was in third-grade at the former Fairview Elementary School.
“Chess used to be really hopping here in Klamath Falls,” Marvin said. “We had some really great coaches.”
Marvin said that many of those coaches have retired in recent years.
“No one’s really taken up the helm,” he said.
After Ciara graduated high school, she became the director for some of the local tournaments.
Prior to the pandemic, Ciara, Marvin and his wife, Kimberly Dykstra, used to run the local “I Have a Dream” chess tournament each year on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Between COVID-19 and the loss of local chess coaches, Marvin said chess has since been “pretty much nonexistent.”
But the Dykstras aren’t accepting defeat just yet.
“We’re going to try and start doing some local chess tournaments,” Marvin said. “Hopefully next year, we can start getting more and more kids back into chess.”