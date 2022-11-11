Results of contested primary election races in Oregon’s Klamath and Lake counties and California’s Modoc and Siskiyou counties through Friday afternoon.
KLAMATH COUNTY
Klamath Falls City Council, Ward 3: Stephen Hedlund, 372 votes (44.2%); Emily Strauss, 266 (31.6%); Kelsey Bitzer, 189 (22.5%)
Klamath Falls City Council, Ward 5: Kelsey Mueller Wendt, 669 (55.5%), Bill Adams, 531 (44.1%)
City of Malin, Mayor: John A. Hughto, 77 (54.6%); Joel Woodley 58 (41.1%)
City of Malin, Council (vote for three): Christa Moore, 86 (23.4%); Abby Venegas, 66 (17.9%); Heath Haywood, 51 (13.9%); Rick Dickinson, 50 (13.6%), Angela Bennett, 44 (12.0%); Estella Woodley, 39 (10.6%); Walt Harrison, 29 (7.9%)
Klamath County incorporated cities concerning psilocybin manufacturers, service centers in county: yes 13,982 (67.2%); no 6,812 (32.8%)
Crescent rural fire protection district five-year local option tax for operations: yes, 510 (72.0%); no, 198 (28.0%)
City of Merrill prohibiting psilocybin-related businesses within city: yes, 156 (72.2%); no, 60 (27.8%)
LAKE COUNTY
Lake County Sheriff: Michael Taylor, 2,362 (63.1%); Thomas Roark, 1,341 (35.9%)
Lake County Commissioner, Position 2: James Williams, 2,270 (62.8%); Ken Kestner 1,327 (36.7%)
City of Paisley, Council (vote for three): Toni Bailie, 83 (19.9%); Keith W. Harra Jr., 82 (19.7%); Wes Houston, 69 (16.6%); Chelsea Jones, 68 (16.3%); Linda Harra, 54 (13.0%); Krissy Funk, 51 (12.2%)
Lake County permanently prohibits psilocybin-related businesses: yes, 2,719 (71.2%); no, 1,079 (28.4%)
Town of Lakeview prohibits psilocybin-related businesses: yes, 657 (67.0%), no, 324 (33.0%)
CALIFORNIA U.S. House of Representatives District 1: Doug LaMalfa-R, 102,687 (60%); Max Steiner-D 68,509 (40%)
State Assembly District 1: Megan Dahle-R, 81,191 (61.5%); Belle Starr Sandwith-D 50,720 (38.5%)
Board of Equalization District 1: Ted Gaines-R, 764,997 (56.6%); Jose S. Altamirano-D, 587,132 (43.4%)
Court of Appeal District 3: Harry Hull, Associate Justice, yes 333,250 (65.4%), no 176,050 (34.6%); Laurie M. Earl, Associate Justice, yes 316,229 (61.5%), no 197,581 (38.5%); Stacy Boulware Eurie, Associate Justice, yes 325,462 (63.3%), no 188,704 (36.7%); Peter Krause, Associate Justice, yes 315,699 (62.1%), no 192,530 (37.9%)
Not all results from Modoc and Siskiyou counties were available.
