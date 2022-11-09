Election 2022 Massachusetts Governor

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, candidate for Massachusetts governor, speaks during a Democratic election night party Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Boston. Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor.

 Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press

While the results from Tuesday, Nov. 8 aren’t all in yet, some of the races that have been called already include some notable wins.

LGBTQ representation


Tags