A search conducted in the Alsea area this week failed to find Steven Mainwaring or his vehicle.
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, a search party met at the Alsea Library. From there, they went to the area where Mainwaring’s cellphone was last active.
A search conducted in the Alsea area this week failed to find Steven Mainwaring or his vehicle.
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, a search party met at the Alsea Library. From there, they went to the area where Mainwaring’s cellphone was last active.
Mainwaring’s father, Gabe Mainwaring, provided an update on the search through his Facebook page Wednesday evening:
“The pinged area has been searched,” Gabe Mainwaring wrote. “A team of professional searchers covered the area. There is a helicopter in standby once the vehicle has been found. I asked the guy in charge approximately how much of the area in total has been searched that [Steven] is most likely in and the answer was approximately 5%.”
Steven Mainwaring, 22, is a Klamath Falls man currently enrolled at Oregon State University as an engineering student. He is also a Senior Airman First Class in the Oregon Air National Guard 173rd Fighter Wing. His father last spoke to him Friday, Dec. 16 and he was last seen Sunday, Dec. 18.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the last cell tower activity from Steven’s phone came Dec. 18 near the Alsea area.
Mainwaring is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has green eyes and blonde hair. He is believed to be driving his 1994 blue Ford Bronco with Oregon license plate 196LRU.
A Facebook group called Help Us Find Steven Mainwaring (at tinyurl.com/HN-Find-Steven) has been set up. In the group, volunteers discuss the search efforts, family members provide updates and photos of Steven have been shared. Information is also being provided through the Facebook group Alsea: HWY 34 Road Conditions and Lobster Valley (at tinyurl.com/HN-Alsea-Group).
The civilian search effort is run by George Foster. On Wednesday, Steven’s stepmother, Kristina Mainwaring, provided this update from Foster:
“The information, directly from the sheriff’s department, that I am receiving is that they have identified another small potential search area based on [Steven’s] last cellphone ping back to Harrisburg,” Foster wrote. “This does not clear any of our existing search area. We still have a lot of work to do.”
In the Alsea group, Foster wrote “I’m asking interested volunteers to download a free app called Avenza. From that point, if you email me a request to foster@peak.org, I can send you the area map that we are using and assign you a specific search area.”
Anyone with information about Steven or his vehicle should call 541-766-6911.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.